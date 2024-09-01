GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires 998 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.40. 4,054,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,129. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.97 and its 200 day moving average is $239.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.