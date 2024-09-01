GraniteShares Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CQP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 134,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,884. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 292.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

