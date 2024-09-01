GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $21,422,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $247,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,622 shares of company stock valued at $45,953,444 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

NET stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

