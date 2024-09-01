GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 734 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 305,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.72.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.53. 2,143,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,316. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

