GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 9,158 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.34. 2,558,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,673. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

