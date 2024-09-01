GraniteShares Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners makes up about 0.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:USAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 241,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.33. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $268,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,530,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,964,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $268,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,530,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,964,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,812,342 shares of company stock worth $64,681,132.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

