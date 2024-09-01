Graypoint LLC Buys 5,409 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned 0.79% of OFS Credit worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $42,452.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,150.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,573 shares of company stock valued at $328,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCCI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,897. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.70%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is presently 272.42%.

