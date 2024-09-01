Graypoint LLC Buys 611 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

VOO stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The company has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.56 and its 200-day moving average is $486.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

