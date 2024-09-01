Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $12,939,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.96. The company had a trading volume of 114,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,948. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $111.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

