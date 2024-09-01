Graypoint LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,330,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.