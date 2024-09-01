Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. 2,154,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.