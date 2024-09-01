Graypoint LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,626,000 after buying an additional 188,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.42. 389,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,877. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

