Graypoint LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 760,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.