Graypoint LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 760,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.