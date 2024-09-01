Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPRE

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 780,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

