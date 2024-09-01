Grin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $114,536.39 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $114,536.39 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,241.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00546875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00111319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00292598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00030891 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00036703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070771 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.