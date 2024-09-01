Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,244,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,311,000.

GWRE stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.05. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.52 and a 12-month high of $153.85.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

