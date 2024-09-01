GXChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.