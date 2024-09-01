Hafnia Limited (HAFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4049 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Hafnia Stock Performance
HAFN stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
About Hafnia
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hafnia
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.