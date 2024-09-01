Hafnia Limited (HAFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4049 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hafnia Stock Performance

HAFN stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

