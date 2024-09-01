Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Buys $13,000.00 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director Zarrell Thomas Gray acquired 2,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $331,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zarrell Thomas Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 1,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 1,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,750.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zarrell Thomas Gray acquired 14,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $89,040.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Zarrell Thomas Gray acquired 5,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 10,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.66. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNRG. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 209,550 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $55,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

