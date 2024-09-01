Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. 352,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,816. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

