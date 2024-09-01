HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Posts Earnings Results

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

HCP stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,466.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,466.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,208,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,065,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,633,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

