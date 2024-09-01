Head to Head Comparison: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvaco Group and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvaco Group $58.28 million 6.97 N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics $318.34 million 3.35 -$1.76 million $0.03 464.00

Analyst Ratings

Silvaco Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grid Dynamics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silvaco Group and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvaco Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics 0 0 5 1 3.17

Silvaco Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 67.21%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Silvaco Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silvaco Group is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Silvaco Group and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvaco Group N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics -0.37% 1.05% 0.92%

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Silvaco Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Inc. is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco Group Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

