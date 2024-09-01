HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.67.

Get HEICO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HEI

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.02.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.