Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,241,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $258.20. 318,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.51 and a 200 day moving average of $244.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

