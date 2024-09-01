Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Has $2.91 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 5,201,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

