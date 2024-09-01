Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.42

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$31.42 and last traded at C$31.35, with a volume of 247434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRX shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.38.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5801411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

