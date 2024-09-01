HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCU) Short Interest Update

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HHG Capital Price Performance

HHG Capital stock remained flat at $11.50 during trading hours on Friday. HHG Capital has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

Get HHG Capital alerts:

HHG Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HHG Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HHG Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.