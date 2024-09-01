Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 2,911 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Shares of LOW opened at $248.50 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

