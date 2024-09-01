HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 600,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $16.00. 94,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in HomeStreet by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

