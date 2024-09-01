HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.38.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

