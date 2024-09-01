Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $7.35 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $7.35 or 0.00012591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $113.13 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00037137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,384,669 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.