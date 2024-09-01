Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 on September 20th

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hudbay Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
