Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 1,395 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.3% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.93. 1,983,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,471. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

