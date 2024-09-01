Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 2,282 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in EOG Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 324,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.