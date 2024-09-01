Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. California Resources makes up about 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 67,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. 488,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,269. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. Mizuho increased their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

