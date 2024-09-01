Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Progyny by 122.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 69,552 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $2,957,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 274,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 3,040,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

