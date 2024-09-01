Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Innoviva worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVA. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 68.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $31,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of INVA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 44.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVA

Innoviva Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.