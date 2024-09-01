Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,573.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,243,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,573.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,912. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

