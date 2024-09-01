Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 645,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $93.90. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIG

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.