Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after acquiring an additional 324,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $83,243,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,502,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,666,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

