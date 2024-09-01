Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Kellanova accounts for 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $55,663,566. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,803. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.