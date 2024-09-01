IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. IAC makes up about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in IAC by 55.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

IAC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 483,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,557. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

