ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,240,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 29,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

IBN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. 2,870,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,353,000 after buying an additional 490,892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 528,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 74,753 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,305,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

