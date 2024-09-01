IFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

SOXX opened at $231.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.77.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

