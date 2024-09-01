IFG Advisory LLC Buys 9,806 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,022,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,413,000 after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 934,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 752,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 576,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

