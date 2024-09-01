IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,806 iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 568.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 83,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $128.74.
iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
