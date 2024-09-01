IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD opened at $368.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

