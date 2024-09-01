IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $29,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after buying an additional 190,799 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

