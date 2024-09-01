IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 45,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,198,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,863 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

