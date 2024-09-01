IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 245,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

